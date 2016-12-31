Woman sought after man is shot in the foot in Kalamazoo
At 11:18 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 1900 block of South Westnedge Avenue after a man walking in the area called 9-1-1 reporting that a white male had been shot in the parking lot of a nearby hotel and walked from the area. Public Safety officer Larison Stuglik located a 48-year-old Vicksburg man a short distance from the scene and learned that he had been shot in the foot, suffering only a minor injury.
