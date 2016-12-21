Woman sentenced to 10-20 years for drunk driving death of WMU student
A Kalamazoo woman was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for the hit-and-run drunk driving death of Western Michigan University student Nicholas Heil. Following a highly emotional afternoon in court with several impact statements from Heil's family, Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Pamela Lightvoet handed down Rowley's sentence: 10 to 20 years for operating a vehicle at a high blood-alcohol content causing death with a prior conviction, and eight to 15 years for failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.
