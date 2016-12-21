Uber driver triggers alert system

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WHTC

Michigan State Police have had their first chance to issue an emergency alert that was created after the deadly February mass-shooting in Kalamazoo. It was triggered to help police in Bloomfield Township locate an Uber driver who had just allegedly assaulted a customer with a knife, stabbing the victim five times.

