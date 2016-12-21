Salvation Army off Red Kettle pace Friday, December 23
The Kalamazoo chapter of the Salvation Army says bell-ringers have raised roughly 70 percent of the agency's $160,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal for 2016. "We would hope to have been closer to 90 percent at this point, but we understand people don't go out and shop physically like they used to, and a lot of people don't carry as much cash," Tim Summers, the charity's local development director, said on Friday.
