Puppies rescued during bachelor party...

Puppies rescued during bachelor party get a second chance

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: USA Today

Puppies rescued during bachelor party get a second chance Brimmie saw snow for this first time this month, giddily rolling around in it and diving in drifts. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iqFCpt Brent Witters with Finn, Jake Rowe with Knox, Joe Gruber with Bear, Logan Wolf with Rosie, Mitchel Craddock with Brimmie, Trevor Jennings with Gunner, David Perkins with Daisy and Doug Craddock, front, with the mother of the litter, Annie, pose for a portrait in Vicksburg, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Boelman Dec 22 Sandy johnson 2
Sunday flyers Dec 11 Angie 1
Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16) Dec 7 roughemup 2
2005 f350 6.o power stroke Nov '16 Brad thomas 1
News Cher sympathizes with Trump supporters, slams h... Nov '16 Aspirin Between M... 30
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Nov '16 patty Ellard 27
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,486

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC