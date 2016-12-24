Puppies rescued during bachelor party get a second chance
Puppies rescued during bachelor party get a second chance Brimmie saw snow for this first time this month, giddily rolling around in it and diving in drifts. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iqFCpt Brent Witters with Finn, Jake Rowe with Knox, Joe Gruber with Bear, Logan Wolf with Rosie, Mitchel Craddock with Brimmie, Trevor Jennings with Gunner, David Perkins with Daisy and Doug Craddock, front, with the mother of the litter, Annie, pose for a portrait in Vicksburg, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Boelman
|Dec 22
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec 11
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec 7
|roughemup
|2
|2005 f350 6.o power stroke
|Nov '16
|Brad thomas
|1
|Cher sympathizes with Trump supporters, slams h...
|Nov '16
|Aspirin Between M...
|30
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|patty Ellard
|27
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC