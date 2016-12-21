Portage plans January discussion on potential consolidated dispatch

Portage officials say it's too early to determine what direction the city should go if a May ballot issue passes to increase a surcharge on phone numbers to fund a consolidated dispatch center in Kalamazoo County. The public needs to weigh in, Portage City Council members said Tuesday, and that's why they are considering an early January community meeting, most likely a committee of the whole, to dial into the critical dispatch issue.

