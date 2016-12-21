Portage plans January discussion on potential consolidated dispatch
Portage officials say it's too early to determine what direction the city should go if a May ballot issue passes to increase a surcharge on phone numbers to fund a consolidated dispatch center in Kalamazoo County. The public needs to weigh in, Portage City Council members said Tuesday, and that's why they are considering an early January community meeting, most likely a committee of the whole, to dial into the critical dispatch issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Boelman
|Thu
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec 11
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec 7
|roughemup
|2
|2005 f350 6.o power stroke
|Nov '16
|Brad thomas
|1
|Cher sympathizes with Trump supporters, slams h...
|Nov '16
|Aspirin Between M...
|30
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|patty Ellard
|27
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC