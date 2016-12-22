Man charged in Kalamazoo Township armed robbery
A man who officials say was bitten by a police dog after an armed robbery in Kalamazoo Township was charged Thursday. Kalamazoo Township officers were called to the store at 3315 Ravine Rd. at about 10 a.m. The clerk told police a man came into the store with a handgun and demanded cash.
