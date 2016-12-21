Kalamazoo and the Christmas spirit
Ministry with Community will be hosting the homeless Christmas morning, handing out underware and sox, gloves and scarves and other presents to help the homeless cope with the cold. There will also be other gifts and candy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Boelman
|Dec 22
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec 11
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec 7
|roughemup
|2
|2005 f350 6.o power stroke
|Nov '16
|Brad thomas
|1
|Cher sympathizes with Trump supporters, slams h...
|Nov '16
|Aspirin Between M...
|30
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|patty Ellard
|27
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC