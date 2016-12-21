Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment and reappointment to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Christopher Tracy of Richland as well as the reappointment of Louise Klarr of Jackson to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.
