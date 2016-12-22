Give the a gift of blooda during the upcoming holiday weekend
If you are looking for a way to give back to people in need of blood during the holiday, there are two blood drives going on across West Michigan that you can participate in. Blood donors of all types, particularly AB, O negative, A negative and B negative donors are urged to make a donation to help ensure patient needs can continue to be met this winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Boelman
|Dec 22
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec 11
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec 7
|roughemup
|2
|2005 f350 6.o power stroke
|Nov '16
|Brad thomas
|1
|Cher sympathizes with Trump supporters, slams h...
|Nov '16
|Aspirin Between M...
|30
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|patty Ellard
|27
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC