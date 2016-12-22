Give the a gift of blooda during the ...

Give the a gift of blooda during the upcoming holiday weekend

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

If you are looking for a way to give back to people in need of blood during the holiday, there are two blood drives going on across West Michigan that you can participate in. Blood donors of all types, particularly AB, O negative, A negative and B negative donors are urged to make a donation to help ensure patient needs can continue to be met this winter.

