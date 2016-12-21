Four from suspected organized stealing ring jailed Friday, December 16
Four people are in custody after sheriff's deputies say they stole around $6,000 worth of merchandise from Kalamazoo County businesses. Undersheriff Pali Matyas said three adults and one juvenile were spotted Thursday at the Kohl's on West Main Street in Oshtemo Township trying to hide large quantities of stolen goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Boelman
|Thu
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec 11
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec 7
|roughemup
|2
|2005 f350 6.o power stroke
|Nov '16
|Brad thomas
|1
|Cher sympathizes with Trump supporters, slams h...
|Nov '16
|Aspirin Between M...
|30
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|patty Ellard
|27
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC