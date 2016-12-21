Downtown newsstand and tobacco shop will close doors after 50-plus years

Elliott's News and Tobacco will close its doors on Jan. 15 after more than 50 years of selling magazines, lottery tickets and smoking products in downtown Grand Rapids. Bill Bennett, who has operated the store since his father bought it in 1973, said he got a notice to vacate this store at 21 Ottawa Avenue NW from CWD Real Estate Investment, which bought the office building four years ago.

