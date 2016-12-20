Deputies investigating a suspicious death at the Comstock Village Apartments.

Authorities say a person of interest in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man in Comstock Township has been released from jail. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Tuesday that they had submitted charges in connection to the death of Michael Jamaun Rogers , but the Kalamazoo Prosecutor's Office returned the case to the sheriff's department for further investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.