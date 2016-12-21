Boil water advisory lifted for East Cork Street area in Kalamazoo
City officials had issued a precautionary boil water advisory Thursday, Dec. 15 due to a water main break. The advisory was issued for East Cork Street, from Fulford Street to the west to Konkle Street to the east.
