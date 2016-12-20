Armed robbery at Kalamazoo McDonalda ...

Armed robbery at Kalamazoo McDonalda s on Christmas morning

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

At 12:14 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the McDonald's at 830 Riverview Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, they contacted a store employee who reported being confronted by a suspect who was armed with a handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Thu out of state 51
Mary Boelman Dec 22 Sandy johnson 2
Sunday flyers Dec 11 Angie 1
Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16) Dec 7 roughemup 2
2005 f350 6.o power stroke Nov '16 Brad thomas 1
News Cher sympathizes with Trump supporters, slams h... Nov '16 Aspirin Between M... 30
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Nov '16 patty Ellard 27
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC