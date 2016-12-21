Another boil water alert in KalamazooFriday, December 30KALAMAZOO...

Another boil water alert in Kalamazoo...

No sooner was the last boil water advisory lifted than another is being imposed in Kalamazoo as this rollercoaster weather has taken its toll on Kalamazoo's aging water system. Just a few hours after lifting the boil water alert on SunValley Drive in the Oakwood Neighborhood, they were imposing a new boil water alert on Mulhearn Avenue on the far eastern edge of the Metro Area.

