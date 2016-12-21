Alcohol related shooting on east side Sunday, December 18KALAMAZOO...
KALAMAZOO It's not clear why a 37-year-old Kalamazoo resident was spotted blasting away at a house in the Eastside neighborhood just before 2 a.m. but alcohol may have had something to do with it. He kept it up long enough for Public Safety to dispatch officers, who spotted his car parked in the middle of the 900 block of Southworth Terrace, They tried to contact the gunman, but he hit the gas and fled the area.
