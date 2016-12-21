830 Consumers Energy customers without power in Plainwell, Kalamazoo
The outage was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 after Consumers Energy learned of a crash near the intersection of 11th Street and West Baseline Road. Power lines were disrupted by the incident, causing outages between 7th and 17th Street.
