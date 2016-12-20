2017 could be big year for trials in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting says he is glad to see 2016 end, and he hopes 2017 begins with a win in the Cotton Bowl, but it will be a while before he is done dealing with the leftovers from this violent year. 2016 was an unprecedented year for homicides in Kalamazoo County and Getting says many of those cases will come to trial this coming year, including the two big cases.
