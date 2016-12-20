20-year-old man dead, suspect in custody

A 20-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead and a male suspect in the death has been taken into custody, but the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department is saying little more about the homicide investigation underway. "Because the investigation is very fluid, there will be no further information at this time," Kalamazoo Undersheriff Pali Matyas said Monday morning.

