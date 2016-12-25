2 jailed & stolen handgun recovered after Kalamazoo pursuit

Two people were arrested, a stolen gun was recovered and a number of charges were filed after a chase through a residential area early Christmas morning. At 2:44 a.m. Sunday, a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was addressing quality-of-life issues, including crowds and reckless driving, in the area of North Westnedge Avenue and Ada Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.