Tiger Woods says he has completed intensive treatment program
Tiger Woods says he's checked out of the clinic where he went to get help dealing with pain medications, saying he will "continue to tackle this going forward." The treatment follows the golfer's arrest on a DUI charge after he was found asleep at the wheel in Jupiter, Florida, around 2 a.m. on May 29. Woods told police he was taking various prescriptions.
