Tiger Woods Announces He's Completed 'Intensive Program' Following...
Tiger Woods says he's completed an "intensive program" following his arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence. The superstar golfer took to Twitter on Monday, where he posted a written statement regarding his treatment and shared his appreciation with fans who have supported him since his high-profile arrest on May 29, in Jupiter, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|19 hr
|Little Red Riding...
|15
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Sunnysideup
|428
|Room-bed for Jupiter Hammerhead baseball player.
|Jun 30
|Talkshow Bruce
|1
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun '17
|Tommyboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC