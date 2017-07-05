Sprucing up - "and slowing down - "co...

Sprucing up - "and slowing down - "coming to Jupiter's Indiantown Road?

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Bicycle lanes like this on northbound A1A in Jupiter's Inlet Village could be coming to Indiantown Road east of U.S. 1. A $2 million plan to build bicycle lanes, landscaping, crosswalks and medians on Indiantown Road from Harbourside Place east to the Maltz Jupiter Theatre is inching forward in Jupiter. Not only that, the speed limit could be reduced to 35 miles per hour from the current 45 miles per hour.

