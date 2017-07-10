Report: Turkey detains 29 IS militant...

Report: Turkey detains 29 IS militants in raids in Istanbul

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish police have detained 29 suspected Islamic State group militants in raids in Istanbul. Anadolu Agency says 22 of the militants detained on Friday are foreign nationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings Jul 4 Little Red Riding... 15
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Jul 3 Sunnysideup 428
Room-bed for Jupiter Hammerhead baseball player. Jun 30 Talkshow Bruce 1
Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12) Jun 16 Cindy B 4
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 9
Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm... Jun 13 Cara 1
Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter Jun '17 Tommyboy 1
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC