Report: Turkey detains 29 IS militants in raids in Istanbul
Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish police have detained 29 suspected Islamic State group militants in raids in Istanbul. Anadolu Agency says 22 of the militants detained on Friday are foreign nationals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|Jul 4
|Little Red Riding...
|15
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jul 3
|Sunnysideup
|428
|Room-bed for Jupiter Hammerhead baseball player.
|Jun 30
|Talkshow Bruce
|1
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun '17
|Tommyboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC