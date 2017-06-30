Missing Jupiter man with Alzheimera s...

Missing Jupiter man with Alzheimera s may be heading toward Fort Lauderdale or Miami

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: The Miami Herald

Police are searching for a missing Jupiter man with Alzheimer's who disappeared earlier this week and may be heading toward Fort Lauderdale or Miami, authorites said Saturday. Tommy Curtis Jones, 77, was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. driving from his home in the 100 block of Palm Garden Street in, Jupiter, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings 15 hr Little Red Riding... 15
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Mon Sunnysideup 428
Room-bed for Jupiter Hammerhead baseball player. Jun 30 Talkshow Bruce 1
Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12) Jun 16 Cindy B 4
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 9
Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm... Jun 13 Cara 1
Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter Jun '17 Tommyboy 1
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,488 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC