Missing Jupiter man with Alzheimera s may be heading toward Fort Lauderdale or Miami
Police are searching for a missing Jupiter man with Alzheimer's who disappeared earlier this week and may be heading toward Fort Lauderdale or Miami, authorites said Saturday. Tommy Curtis Jones, 77, was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. driving from his home in the 100 block of Palm Garden Street in, Jupiter, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|15 hr
|Little Red Riding...
|15
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Sunnysideup
|428
|Room-bed for Jupiter Hammerhead baseball player.
|Jun 30
|Talkshow Bruce
|1
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun '17
|Tommyboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC