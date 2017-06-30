Family sues Palm Beach County over son's 2015 drowning death
The family of a 15-year-old Broward County youth who drowned while swimming at DuBois Park in Jupiter two years ago has sued the Palm Beach County Commission for negligence. In a lawsuit filed last week in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, the family of Edwin Castanon claims the commission didn't make sure lifeguards were properly trained to protect swimmers at the Palm Beach County park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|Tue
|Little Red Riding...
|15
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jul 3
|Sunnysideup
|428
|Room-bed for Jupiter Hammerhead baseball player.
|Jun 30
|Talkshow Bruce
|1
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun '17
|Tommyboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC