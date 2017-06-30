Family sues Palm Beach County over so...

Family sues Palm Beach County over son's 2015 drowning death

10 hrs ago

The family of a 15-year-old Broward County youth who drowned while swimming at DuBois Park in Jupiter two years ago has sued the Palm Beach County Commission for negligence. In a lawsuit filed last week in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, the family of Edwin Castanon claims the commission didn't make sure lifeguards were properly trained to protect swimmers at the Palm Beach County park.

