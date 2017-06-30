Why is a Florida man riding his Harley 12,000 miles cross-country?
A Florida man riding 12,000 miles cross-country in honor of his wife stopped in Fort Myers on Friday to symbolically plant wooden stakes into the ground. David Cowan, from Jupiter, Fla., is the founder of Ali's Alliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|1 hr
|Little Red Riding...
|15
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Sunnysideup
|428
|Room-bed for Jupiter Hammerhead baseball player.
|Jun 30
|Talkshow Bruce
|1
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun '17
|Tommyboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC