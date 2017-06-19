Vote on Wendy's restaurant renovation postponed in Jupiter
A town council vote on renovating the Wendy's restaurant on Indiantown Road, where lunchtime bottlenecks are common, has been rescheduled to July 18. The plan calls for redesigning the parking lot and drive-through for better circulation of vehicles.
