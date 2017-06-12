Tiger Woods's DUI and the growing Ame...

Tiger Woods's DUI and the growing American painkiller problem

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Hill

When police found professional golfer Tiger Woods, he was asleep over the steering wheel of a running car in Jupiter, Florida. His speech was slurred and he failed the basic roadside tests for sobriety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) 14 hr Musikologist 9
Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm... Tue Cara 1
Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter Jun 2 Tommyboy 1
Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution Jun 1 WildLifeLover 3
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia May 24 Voo Doo Victim 6
Jupiter Inlet Colony Music Thread (Oct '16) May 21 Musikologist 2
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC