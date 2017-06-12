Tiger Woods's DUI and the growing American painkiller problem
When police found professional golfer Tiger Woods, he was asleep over the steering wheel of a running car in Jupiter, Florida. His speech was slurred and he failed the basic roadside tests for sobriety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Tue
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
|Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution
|Jun 1
|WildLifeLover
|3
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Jupiter Inlet Colony Music Thread (Oct '16)
|May 21
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC