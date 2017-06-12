Tiger Woods took a mixture of Vicodin, Xanax before DUI arrest, police say
Pro-golfer Tiger Woods is pictured here during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates on February 2, 2017. Golfing powerhouse Tiger Woods had taken a mixture of Xanax, a strong drug used to combat anxiety, and the painkiller Vicodin when he was arrested on May 29 on charges of driving under the influence, according to police in Jupiter, Florida, where Woods was stopped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Tue
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
|Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution
|Jun 1
|WildLifeLover
|3
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Jupiter Inlet Colony Music Thread (Oct '16)
|May 21
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC