Tiger Woods took a mixture of Vicodin, Xanax before DUI arrest, police say

Monday Jun 12 Read more: WFTV Orlando

Pro-golfer Tiger Woods is pictured here during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates on February 2, 2017. Golfing powerhouse Tiger Woods had taken a mixture of Xanax, a strong drug used to combat anxiety, and the painkiller Vicodin when he was arrested on May 29 on charges of driving under the influence, according to police in Jupiter, Florida, where Woods was stopped.

