Tiger Woods enters rehab for pill addiction, report says

Monday Jun 12

Faced with possibly losing joint custody of his two young kids after his DUI arrest in Florida on Memorial Day, Woods has begun treatment for addiction to prescription pills, Radar Online reported. Woods reserved the entire male inpatient unit of the Jupiter Medical Center near his Florida home for his stint for an addiction to prescription pills, the website says.

