Tiger Woods' arraignment on DUI charge delayed until August
This image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Woods' arraignment hearing on his DUI arrest has been postponed until Aug. 9, 2017, according to court documents filed Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|14 hr
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
|Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution
|Jun 1
|WildLifeLover
|3
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC