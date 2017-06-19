Tiger Woods: 'Alcohol Was Not Involve...

Tiger Woods: 'Alcohol Was Not Involved' in Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Tiger Woods , whose dominance in golf gave way several years ago to missteps and misfortune away from the course, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Monday. Woods was taken into custody at 3 a.m. in Jupiter, Fla., according to WPTV-TV of West Palm Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12) Jun 16 Cindy B 4
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 9
Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm... Jun 13 Cara 1
Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter Jun 2 Tommyboy 1
Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution Jun 1 WildLifeLover 3
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia May 24 Voo Doo Victim 6
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at June 19 at 3:48PM EDT

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC