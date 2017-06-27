Teens raise money for family of fallen Fla. paramedics
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Julie Garcia made it a point to hug each of the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Explorers who gathered Monday evening to honor her husband and another paramedic killed in an ambulance crash in Jupiter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|Jun 20
|Jupiter1
|10
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
|Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution
|Jun 1
|WildLifeLover
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC