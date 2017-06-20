Surfing dogs coming soon to Carlin Park in Jupiter
That's part of the action planned at the 3rd Annual Hang 20 Surf Dog Classic on Saturday, Aug. 26th at Carlin Park's Civic Center & Beach from 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. This year's lineup includes dogs on surfboards, blessing of the animals, a kid's zone, merchandise vendors, live music, bark & brunch on the beach.
