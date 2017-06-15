Stiletto-shaped bathtub, lavish ameni...

Stiletto-shaped bathtub, lavish amenities highlight Jupiter chateau

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Move over, France - a French chateau in Jupiter is taking the spotlight with its elegant blend of old European style and more than ample modern bling. Located at 230 Commodore Drive inside Admirals Cove, the chateau completed in 2016 is on the market for just under $7 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12) 5 hr Cindy B 4
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Thu Musikologist 9
Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm... Jun 13 Cara 1
Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter Jun 2 Tommyboy 1
Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution Jun 1 WildLifeLover 3
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia May 24 Voo Doo Victim 6
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC