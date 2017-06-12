Service set for paramedics killed in ...

Service set for paramedics killed in ambulance crash

Wednesday Jun 7

JUPITER, Fla. - A celebration of life for Paul Besaw and Lahiri Garcia, the two medical technicians killed in a vehicle crash, is planned Thursday at 10 a.m. at Christ Fellowship in Palm Beach Gardens.

