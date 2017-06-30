Remodeled Pasquale's restaurant gets closer to opening in Jupiter
About $1 million in remodeling at the former Pasquale's restaurant, the once-popular, now-closed Italian eatery near the Jupiter/Tequesta line, is nearing completion. "We figure to finish work in mid-September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|Sunnysideup
|428
|Room-bed for Jupiter Hammerhead baseball player.
|Fri
|Talkshow Bruce
|1
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|Jun 29
|Jupiter1
|12
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun '17
|Tommyboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC