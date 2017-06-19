Prepare Ye for the Smash Hit Musical GODSPELL on the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Stage
Now is your chance to experience the dazzling power of the musical Godspell on the Maltz Jupiter Theatre 's stage for two performances only: Saturday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m. The first major musical by three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz , Godspell reminds us of the importance of kindness, tolerance and love. Led by the international hit "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings
|3 hr
|Jupiter1
|10
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
|Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution
|Jun 1
|WildLifeLover
|3
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC