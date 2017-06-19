Prepare Ye for the Smash Hit Musical GODSPELL on the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Stage

Now is your chance to experience the dazzling power of the musical Godspell on the Maltz Jupiter Theatre 's stage for two performances only: Saturday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m. The first major musical by three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz , Godspell reminds us of the importance of kindness, tolerance and love. Led by the international hit "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

