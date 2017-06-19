Port of PB, county parks officials to...

Port of PB, county parks officials to visit JFK bunker, Peanut Island

7 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Port of Palm Beach and Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation officials expect to visit the John F. Kennedy bunker on Peanut Island within the next few weeks to assess its condition for what could be the first step in a possible county takeover. There could even be grant money in the historic property's future that could or could not end up in the county's hands.

