Port of PB, county parks officials to visit JFK bunker, Peanut Island
Port of Palm Beach and Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation officials expect to visit the John F. Kennedy bunker on Peanut Island within the next few weeks to assess its condition for what could be the first step in a possible county takeover. There could even be grant money in the historic property's future that could or could not end up in the county's hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
|Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution
|Jun 1
|WildLifeLover
|3
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC