Parking in Jupiter's Inlet Village remains unresolved
Extending the deadline for the town and Love Street developer Charles Modica to reach agreement on the proposed land swap agreement for parking in the Inlet Village was extended Tuesday night by the town's Community Redevelopment Agency. The land proposed for parking is two vacant acres on the east side of A1A south of Parkway Street now owned by Modica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Tue
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
|Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution
|Jun 1
|WildLifeLover
|3
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Jupiter Inlet Colony Music Thread (Oct '16)
|May 21
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC