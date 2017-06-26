North County boaters: What's your take on the new Waterway Park?

North county boaters have mostly compliments - and a few complaints - about the new $7 million Waterway Park opened about three months ago in Jupiter. Palm Beach County's newest waterfront park - the first since Jim Barry Light Harbor Park was built in Riviera Beach in 2009 - opened in April on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway at Indiantown Road.

