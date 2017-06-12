New bakery opens on Center Street in Jupiter
Nina's Fresh Bakery plans to open 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 on the north side of Center Street, just west of Alt. A1A. The store, which had the pink and blue mural of cupcakes on the outside wall just west of Ralph's Stand Up Bar, was dd's Cupcake Shoppe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Tue
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
|Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution
|Jun 1
|WildLifeLover
|3
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Jupiter Inlet Colony Music Thread (Oct '16)
|May 21
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC