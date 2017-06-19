Mother of Florida teen not charged in boys' disappearance
'A calamity of errors in judgment': Grieving mother of boy, 14, who went missing with his friend during a Florida fishing trip in 2015 slams mom of second teen for letting the pair go out on a boat with inadequate safety equipment A Florida Department of Law Enforcement report released last week said that Carlson 'Carly' Black, the mother of Austin Stephanos, had showed an 'egregious lack of judgment' in letting the boys out on an ill-equipped boat The 19-foot boat, which belonged to Austin, lacked basic safety equipment, including GPS, EPIRB and radio or communications devices Black is said to have waited two hours after the boys were missing to tell Perry Cohen's mother or authorities, further endangering their chances of being found alive Florida said while it had 'probably cause' to charge Black it would not because the evidence did not 'satisfy the statutory language' The mother of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|Jun 16
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
|Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution
|Jun 1
|WildLifeLover
|3
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC