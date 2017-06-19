Mother of Florida teen not charged in boys' disappearance

'A calamity of errors in judgment': Grieving mother of boy, 14, who went missing with his friend during a Florida fishing trip in 2015 slams mom of second teen for letting the pair go out on a boat with inadequate safety equipment A Florida Department of Law Enforcement report released last week said that Carlson 'Carly' Black, the mother of Austin Stephanos, had showed an 'egregious lack of judgment' in letting the boys out on an ill-equipped boat The 19-foot boat, which belonged to Austin, lacked basic safety equipment, including GPS, EPIRB and radio or communications devices Black is said to have waited two hours after the boys were missing to tell Perry Cohen's mother or authorities, further endangering their chances of being found alive Florida said while it had 'probably cause' to charge Black it would not because the evidence did not 'satisfy the statutory language' The mother of ... (more)

