Memorial for two med techs draws support in Jupiter
Candles, two small ambulances, flowers and a hand-written note on a telephone pole written by a 5-year-old daughter mark the growing memorial on Indiantown Road for the two medical technicians killed early Thursday. "I love you Dad, from Allison," reads the black lettering at Colonial Plaza, on the northwest corner Philadelphia Drive and Indiantown Road.
