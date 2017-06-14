Man accused of DUI in Jupiter paramedic deaths crash remains hospitalized
Genero D. Ajqui, the driver of a car involved in a Jupiter crash that killed two paramedics on June 1, was in fair condition Wednesday morning at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, said Ryan Lieber, hospital spokesman. Ajqui was drinking alcohol before the crash , according to a report obtained by The Palm Beach Post on Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|Cindy B
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|9
|Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm...
|Jun 13
|Cara
|1
|Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter
|Jun 2
|Tommyboy
|1
|Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution
|Jun 1
|WildLifeLover
|3
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC