Leading Utilities Bring Capital and G...

Leading Utilities Bring Capital and Global Reach to Powerphase through Energy Impact Partners

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: World News Report

NEW YORK and JUPITER, Fla., June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerphase today announced that it has closed an initial investment from Energy Impact Partners , an investment fund whose global partners range from Southern Company in the US to TEPCO in Japan and from PTT in Thailand to AGL in Australia, in total controlling more than 170 GW of generation capacity in their

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $20,000 reward by FBI offered in Jupiter shootings Tue Jupiter1 10
Review: Paul Stetson Pressure Cleaning (Nov '12) Jun 16 Cindy B 4
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 9
Woman running family business in Jupiter , palm... Jun 13 Cara 1
Hair cutter named Joan Jupiter Jun 2 Tommyboy 1
Tiger Woods DUI Military Trail Prostitution Jun 1 WildLifeLover 3
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at June 22 at 5:06AM EDT

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,129 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC