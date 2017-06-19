Killer says he just wants to 'be a no...

Killer says he just wants to 'be a normal kid again'

Read more: Daily Mail

'Cannibal Killer' frat boy says he just wants to 'be a normal kid again' in phone calls to family from jail The 20-year-old is accused of beating and stabbing Michelle Mishcon and John Stevens III before he was found eating the flesh off Stevens's face Investigators initially thought he was under the influence of bath salts or flakka, but toxicology results came back negative for both Hundreds of phone calls made from jail between so-called 'Cannibal Killer' Austin Harrouff and his family have been released, in which he says he just wants to 'be a normal kid again'.

