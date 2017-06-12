Kids playground out, new dining room at redone McDonald's in Jupiter

Kids playground out, new dining room ...

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Minus the kids' playground but with a new dining room and a second drive-thru lane, a remodeled McDonald's is scheduled to reopen tomorrow, June 13 on the south side of Indiantown Road just east of I-95 in Jupiter. The dining room has been closed for the last month but the drive-thru has stayed open while the work has been completed.

