Kids playground out, new dining room at redone McDonald's in Jupiter
Minus the kids' playground but with a new dining room and a second drive-thru lane, a remodeled McDonald's is scheduled to reopen tomorrow, June 13 on the south side of Indiantown Road just east of I-95 in Jupiter. The dining room has been closed for the last month but the drive-thru has stayed open while the work has been completed.
